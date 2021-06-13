Katrina Kaif upset with Harshvardhan for confirming her affair with Vicky Kaushal





According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is upset with actor Harshvardhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor is a private person and she does not want anyone to comment on her private life.

During a chat show, the Kapoor son made a startling revelation about Katrina and Vicky’s love affair. He made an appearance at Zoom’s ‘By Invite Only Season 2,’ where he commented about Katrina and Vicky’s relationship. The actor burst the news in a fun game segment called ‘Quickie,’ when the host asked him to name an “Industry relationship rumour that he believes is true or just a PR movie”

Kapoor quipped, “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true,” and soon after he made a comment “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know.”

However, Katrina Kaif seems not to happy with Harshvardhan. In a report shared by Spotboye, the actress’ close friend was quoted saying, “He (Harshvardhan Kapoor) had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life.” The source went on to add, “She has been badly hurt in her earlier relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). She wants to keep this (her current relationship) as quiet as possible.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be seeing each other but both being a private person, they are not ready to make it public. Lately, the ‘Uri’ actor was seen leaving the actress’s house after spending quality time together.

On Vicky's birthday, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor posted a throwback picture of Vicky on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."