Katrina Kaif unhappy with Vicky Kaushal doing intimate scenes





Gossip mills churned that Katrina Kaif is not happy with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal performing intimate scenes with his co-stars. Katrina and Vicky have not yet expressed their fondness for one another except expressing good wishes on social media. And as per report, they are planning to make their relationship official.

The duo hardly seen together in public and always tries to keep their relationship under wrap. However, the ‘Uri’ actor’s father is also not keen to see his son making the movie with the ‘Fitoor’ actress at their point of his career.

It is leant that Katrina Kaif is unhappy with Vicky doing passionate love making scenes in ‘Manmarziyan’ and ‘Love Per Square Foot’, Katrina has warned Vicky to 'steer clear of such scenes in the future.'

Recently, addressing the dating rumours in an interview, Vicky said, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

The actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures talked about their brewing romance.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.