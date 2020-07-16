Katrina Kaif turns 37: Anushka, Sonan, Kareena, Alia, Varun send wishes





Bollywood kickass girl Katrina Kaif turned a year older today and on her special day wishes are pouring in from every corner. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many others took to their social media handle to wish the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a cute picture of her with the birthday girl and wrote, “Here to a beautiful, wise and strong one”.

Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for Katrina. She wrote,“Happy Birthday you gorgeous gorgeous soul!!” May your day be full of sunshine…oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you lots Katy…

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her with Katrina from her wedding to wish the birthday girl. She wrote, Happy happy birthday Katrina!hope you have a great day and an ever better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you.

Kareena Kapor Khan captioned a sweet picture with Katrina, "Happy birthday Kat... I wish you happiness and love forever... may you continue to shine... @katrinakaif ?????????????".

Varun Dhawan wrote, Happy birthday @katrinakaif aka #bosswoman

Sharing picture with Katrina from the film set, director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, Happy birthday @katrinakaif may god bless you with all the happiness and love… forever&ever