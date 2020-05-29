Katrina Kaif to play a superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next





According to the latest report, amid lockdown Katrina Kaif has been signed by director Ali Abbas Zafar for his next action oriented flick. Katrina will play the role of a female superhero.

During lockdown, Ali completed the first draft of the project. The ‘Bharat’ director said, "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There is a lot happening."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar share a great professional and personal relationship. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directional debut ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The actress later worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in his movies like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’.

Ali’s untitled film will go on floor after lockdown ends.