Katrina Kaif tests Covid-negative, thanks who checked up on her





Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is beaming in joy as she has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Ten days ago, the ‘Fitoor’ actress contracted the virus.

“Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of ????),” Katrina wrote alongside a picture of herself.

On Friday, Katrina Kaif’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal also tested negative for the virus.

Katrina Kaif contracted the virus just one day after Vicky Kaushal declared that he was diagnosed with the virus.

Katrina wrote in her Instagram story: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

The actress requested all the people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." She signed off the statement saying, "Grateful for all your love and support”, Katrina added.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen soon in Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 30. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in cameo.