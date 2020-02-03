Katrina Kaif sweeps floor on ‘Sooryavanshi' set, Akshay Kumar teases her





A new video from the set of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ was shared on net in which Katrina Kaif is seen sweepingthe floor of ‘Sooryavanshi’ set. Kat’s co-star Akshay Kumar shot the video.

The ‘Khiladi’ actor also called Katrina 'the newest Swachh Bharat ambassador'.

Akshay shared the sweeping video of Katrina and captioned it, “Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS.”

In the video, Katrina is seen dressed in a white kurta and palazzo pants with white mojari and looks simple and beautiful.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s next cop movie. It features Akshay as a police office, similar to Ajay Devgn in ‘Singham’ series and Ranveer Singh in ‘Simmba’.

In December last year, the film’s shoot was wrapped up. Sharing the news, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Last day, last shot, last stunt of ‘Sooryavanshi’. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind.”

Last month, a picture from the set of ‘Sooryanvanshi’ was shared on net in which Katrina Kaif dressed in saree is seen strolling along beach with her co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. It was a picture perfect and Kat was looked stunning in a blue sari with a silver sleeveless blouse and hair blowing in the air.