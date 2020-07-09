Katrina Kaif, sister Isabelle enjoy quarantine break lavishly





From cooking to clicking sun-kissed selfie, the Kaif sisters are having a gala time together during quarantine. The Kaif sister duo, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle are having a whale of time together.

Katrina Kaif shared a video of their lockdown time in which she and her sister are seen doing household chores together with fun and great passion. The actress writes in her caption, “All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels.”

This is not the first time that the Kaif sisters have thrown siblings goal. Time and again, they shared pictures abd videos of their great siblings bonding on their social media handle. Fans are full of hearts for them and till now, the post has garnered more than eight lakh hearts on the social media platform.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next been seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar, slated for Diwali release.