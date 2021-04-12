Katrina Kaif shares sun-kissed pic as she recovers from Covid





Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus few days ago is currently on home quarantine. On Sunday, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress shared her home quarantine picture. The captioned the sun-kissed selfie, "Time and Patience."

In the picture, Katrina could be seen sitting in her room in relax mood. She dons a no-makeup look with her hair open. The post received lots of love and within an hour, it got more than five lakh likes. Ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif released a statement after she tested positive. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Many Bollywood stars are infected with the virus. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

On the professional front, she has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Phone Booth' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller.



