Katrina Kaif shares quarantine selfie, looks gorgeous





Covid positive Katrina Kaif is on the way to recovery. On April 7th, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress released a statement informing her fans that she has been tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif, who has a huge fan following treated her fans with a new selfie of her.

In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a black graphic hoodie and dons a no-makeup look. She captioned the picture as, "Just me for company."

Fans showered love on the image yet again. One Instagram user wrote, 'Fabulous', while another user commented 'We are all with you @katrinakaif several heart emojis". Several users dropped heart and fire emojis under the post.

A few days ago, Katrina had shared two photos of her as she quarantined at home and captioned it saying, "Time and patience". Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a comment saying, "Sundar (fire emoji)", Karan Johar wrote, "So pretty”.

When Katrina Kaif tested positive, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

On the professional front, she will next be seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’, opposite Akshay Kumar helmed by Rohit Shetty. She has horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kaif will also be seen in with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in ‘Tiger 3’.