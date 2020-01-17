Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Ananya Pandey attend Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday





A host of Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan and others attended Ali?Abbas Zafar’s birthday party on Thursday night.

Pictures surfaced from the birthday celebration saw Katrina helping her ‘Bharat’ director to cut his birthday cakes. The crowd surrounding the birthday boy can be heard cheering ‘happy?birthday’. Ali blew the candles on four cakes and cut one with Katrina by his side.

Katrina Kaif looked hot in an orange short dress with hair open. She strikes a pose with Shahrukh Khan. Her sister Isabella Kaif also turned up for the birthday bash. Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri also graced the party. Kriti Sanon was dressed in a silver shimmering short dress. Ananya Pandey posed with Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, the director is currently busy with his upcoming film, ‘Khaali Peeli’, starring Ananya and Ishaan Khatter. He has many some ht movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Bharat.



