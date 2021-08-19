Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan flying to Russia for ‘Tiger 3’ shoot





Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be heading to Russia for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif along with the other cast and the crew leaving to Russia in Jumbo Charter

“YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August’21! The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly,” informs a highly placed trade source.

“Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed,” the source adds.

Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play negative role in the third instalment of the successful franchise, ‘Tiger 3’.

“Emraan (Hashmi) will be playing the villain in the third part of Tiger franchise,” a source close to the film’s production told PTI.

In the action thriller, both the actors will be seen in the role of an agent spy.

Maneesh Sharma will direct the third instalment.

The prequel ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second instalment was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.