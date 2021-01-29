Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal? Fans speculate





The recent Instagram picture of Katrina Kaif sparks speculation that the actress is hugging her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal. Going by the colour of the tee shirt of the guy whose face is hidden, it is highly speculated that the man in the picture is none other than Vicky Kaushal. In few occasions, the ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ actor was seen wearing the t-shirt.

The dating rumour of the couple was doing the round on net for quite sometime but they never came out open about their relationship. Without confirming anything, the ‘Uri’ actor said that the dating rumour with Katrina is a “beautiful feeling”.

“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” Vicky told Mid-Day in an interview.

The actor said that he is not comfortable in sharing his personal life. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."