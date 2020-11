Katrina Kaf gets swab test done before shoot





Safety comes first for Katrina Kaif as she has undergone swab test before shoot. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared video of the swab test.

She captioned the video, “It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny “always smile “. The video showed a medical staff dressed in a PPE kit performing swab test on the actress. She felt uneasiness when the instrument is inserted into her nostril but at the end, she gave a cute smile.

Lately, the actress returned from Maldives after a photoshoot. She had a vacation with her team in Maldives.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi, a film with Ali Abbas Zafar.