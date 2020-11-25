Katrina Kaf gets swab test done before shoot





Safety comes first for Katrina Kaif as she has undergone swab test before shoot. The â€˜Tiger Zinda Haiâ€™ actress shared video of the swab test.

She captioned the video, â€œItâ€™s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny â€œalways smile â€œ. The video showed a medical staff dressed in a PPE kit performing swab test on the actress. She felt uneasiness when the instrument is inserted into her nostril but at the end, she gave a cute smile.

Lately, the actress returned from Maldives after a photoshoot. She had a vacation with her team in Maldives.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi, a film with Ali Abbas Zafar.