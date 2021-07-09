‘Kashmir Files’ producer Sarahna commits suicide





The producer of ‘Kashmir Files’ Sarahna hang herself to death. She committed suicide on June 30th. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who worked in 'Kashmir Files' shared the sad news on his Instagram handle and cited depression the reason of her death.

Heartbroken Anupam shared an emotional note saying, “This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot, she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown. She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful, and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother.”

He further added that depression is affecting the younger generation.

Anupam Kher concluded by saying, “This depression really is affecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! #OmShanti (sic).”

May her soul rest in peace!