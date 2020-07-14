‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actors Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee test negative for Covid-19





After Parth Samthaan of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ contracted with coronavirus, scare of other team members to get infected became high. The other lead stars of the show Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee was also tested and by God’s grace, the reports of the two came negative.

Karan Patel’s spokesperson released a statement that read, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all’s good. He requests everyone to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry.” The team also confirmed that Pooja’s result has also come negative.

Currently, the shooting of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is on hold and the set has been sanitised. The entire cast and crew have been asked to stay under quarantine.

On July 12, Parth Samthaan informed his followers that he has been tested Covid-19 positive.

Samthaan wrote, “Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 …hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care”.