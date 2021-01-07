'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Cezanne Khan to marry UP girl





Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in the famous soap, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is all set to tie the knot. The actor confirmed that he has found his ladylove and will tie the know soon.

In a conversation with TOI, Cezanne revealed that his ladylove is from Uttar Pradesh but hesitated from disclosing her name.

Spilling the beans about the proposal, Cezanne Khan said, "We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year. She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life."

Further talking about her, the actor said, "She is simple and fun-loving. She isn’t like a typical partner and lets me be. I was single for a long time and it becomes difficult to allow someone else in your personal space, but I feel at ease with her."

Opening up about his professional front, Cezanne said, "There were times when I was offered shows that I would have loved to be a part of, but they didn’t materialise. I was also travelling. That resulted in a long gap. However, God has been kind and blessed me financially. Besides, I am someone who wants to enjoy his life. Work jab aana hoga, aayega."

Recently, Cezanne Khan is accused of marrying a US woman named Aisha Pirani to obtain a green card. However, the actor totally rubbished the rumour.

Cezanne recated, “I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me.” He added, “She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi, that’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive.”