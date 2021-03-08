‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actor Sahil Anand, wife Ranjeet expecting first child





‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actor Sahil Anand and wife Rajneet Monga are going to be parents. The couple is expecting their first child. Sahil Anand and Rajneet Monga tied the knot in December 2011.

The actor shared the good news by sharing an adorable photo of his and his pregnant wife. Sahin is seen cradling his wife’s baby bump. He captioned the post, “Love.”

As soon as he shared the picture on Instagram, his industry friends sent congratulatory messages.

Hina Khan wrote, “Ooohoooo congratulations guys.” Kishwer Merchant commented, “Omg this is great news. Now I can post the picture.” Karan V Grover wrote, “Congratulations Anand hee Anand.”

Aamna Sharif also congratulated the couple and wrote “God bless.” Deepak Kalra celebrated the news and wrote, “Main chacha banne wala hu, yay (I am going to be an uncle, yay)”. Himanshi Khurana, Nehaa Mishra, Shiny Dixit, Antara Banerjee, Rohit Khurana and others also congratulated the couple.