Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor’s home: Shilpa, Neelam, Maheep, Bhavna grace





Like every year Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor hosted Karwa Chauth function at their residence in Juhu and it was graced by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Sandhu, Krishika Lulla, and many other from B-town. All the ladies were dressed up in beautiful traditional outfits.

Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Krishika Lulla, Lalli Dhawan, Reema Karnani, and Neelam Kothari. Posed for camera. For the occasion, Shila Shetty was dressed in a red saree and looked stunning.

Maheep Kapoor too was clicked. She took to her Instagram handle to share some mesmerising pictures from the event. "Happy karva chauth #2020 #MissingTheMoon (sic)", she captioned.

Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Panday looked graceful in a red-and-green salwar kameez with a yellow dupatta. She wore a mask as a preventive measure.

Producer Krishika Lulla was dressed in pink outfit.

















