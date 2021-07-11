Kartik Aaryan’s grandfather passes away, celebs offer condolence





Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s maternal grandfather passed away. The actor is heartbroken and he penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of his adorable grandpa. Sharing a throwback childhood photo with his nanu, Kartik wrote, "Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu".

In the photo, little Kartik is seen holding by his grandfather in his arms.

No sooner, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor shared the sad news, condolences poured in from his industry friend. Fans also expressed grief.

Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur and others dropped comment on the post. "May his soul rest in peace. Take care," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’, where he will be playing the role of a journalist. He also has Aneez Bazmee’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and ‘Luka Chuppi 2’ in his kitty.