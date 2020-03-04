Kartik Aaryan undergoes surgery, spotted outside hospital with an arm cast





During the promotions of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on a dance reality show, Kartik Aaryan suffered a minor injury in his right hand and he has undergone surgery in a hospital in Mumbai. The operation took place on Wednesday morning and later in the evening, the actor was spotted leaving the hospital with an arm cast.

Soon after the surgery, the actor went to fulfill his work commitments. Paparazzi clicked the actor outside Hinduja hospital dressed in a white tee, blue denim with reverse cap and arm cast.

"Kartik is yet again collaborating with an award show this year and the date of the press conference for the actor coincides with his surgery date. Now he didn’t want to delay the event or postpone it, as it would disrupt the entire event and also his other commitments and hence he decided to be admitted to the Hinduja hospital late last night. Today early morning he got done with his surgery and in the afternoon he will go to attend the conference from the hospital itself," the report quoted a source as saying.

Kartik indeed has a packed up schedule with a number of films in his kitty. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and a 3D action thriller with Om Raut.