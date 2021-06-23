Kartik Aaryan to star in epic love story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'





Bollywood actor Katrik Aaryan has grabbed another meaty project. He has been roped in to play the pivotal role in Sajid Nadiadwala's epic love saga, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.

The film will be helmed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kartik shared the news by posting a video, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people. #SajidNadiadwala @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @wardakhannadiadwala @karandontsharma @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures #SNKK."

In a statement, the actor said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

Kartik added, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."

While Sajid shared his excitement, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project, all together. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience."

‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ will go on floors by the end of this year and will hit theatres in 2022. The makers are yet to announce the female lead.