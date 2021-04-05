Kartik Aaryan tests negative for coronavirus





Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus. After 14 days of isolation, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor tested covid-19.

Sharing a picture of his, Kartik tweeted, "Negative, 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work." All his fans are overjoyed with the news. A fan commented, "The most biggest good news i have ever heard". Another one commented, "The most positive news of the day."

Kartik tested positive for novel coronavirus two days after he walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. The actor turned showstopper for noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The actor shared a picture of medical plus sign on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Positive ho gaya, dua karo." The comment section filled up with recovery messages from fans.

"Get well soon," read a post. One of the users wrote: "Kuch nhi hoga," the actor replied: "Ho gaya, bhai." "Bhai kuch nahi hai covid sab bakwas hai (Bhai it's all nonsense).....get well soon bro," wrote a fan. "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh," wrote another.

Two days before testing positive, Kartik Aryan walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week with Kiara Advani. The two turned showstoppers. Sharing a photo from the show, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius Manish Malhotra."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The shooting kick-started in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.