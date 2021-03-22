Kartik Aaryan tests Covid-19 positive two days after walking at LFW





Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was tested positive for novel coronavirus two days after he walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. The ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ actor turned showstopper for noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The actor, on Monday, shared a picture of medical plus sign on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Positive ho gaya, dua karo." The comment section filled up with recovery messages from fans.

"Get well soon," read a post. One of the users wrote: "Kuch nhi hoga," the actor replied: "Ho gaya, bhai." "Bhai kuch nahi hai covid sab bakwas hai (Bhai it's all nonsense).....get well soon bro," wrote a fan. "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh," wrote another.

On Saturday, Kartik Aryan walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week with Kiara Advani. The two turned showstoppers. Sharing a photo from the show, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "A walk down Magic Lane! Always feels surreal to walk for the genius Manish Malhotra."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The shooting kick-started in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Here’s wishing Kartik a speedy recovery!