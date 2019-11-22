Kartik Aaryan rings in 29th birthday with parents





Kartik Aaryan got a surprise from his parents on his 29th birthday. The actor took to his Instagram account to share picture from his intimate birthday celebration with his parents. “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya,” he captioned the picture followed by a heart emoji. The picture showed him cutting cake with his mom and dad standing in both sides. The house is decorated with candles and balloons.

He also posed with his cake, which read, “Happy Birthday Dear Koki”.

After wrapping up the Chandigarh shooting schedule of ‘Dostana 2’, the actor returned to Mumbai with her co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik has decided to celebrate his birthday with his friends and family only.

The birthday boy has in the pipeline Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Collin D'Cunha’s ‘Dostana 2’. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar.

Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan!