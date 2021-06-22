Kartik Aaryan drives his swanky Lamborghini to get Covid vaccine

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 22nd June 2021,23:06


Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visits Hinduja hospital to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in his swanky new Lamborghini URUS which he purchased recently. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor smiled and waved to the paparazzi.

He looked cool in a yellow shirt and denim. He completed his look with white sneakers and classic pair of shades. He posed after getting vaccinated.

Kartik shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Now loading: Antibodies…"soon fans reacted to his post. One fan wrote, 'Take care National crush,' another Instagram user wrote, 'Pehle dose fir pose.' A third Instagram user dropped a comment saying, 'Stay safe.' The actor was one of the celebrities who contracted COVID-19 early this year. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, 'Positive ho gaya.. Dua karo.'

He was tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

On work front, Kartik was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal 2' opposite Sara Ali Khan. He has 'Dhamaka', and horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the pipeline.

