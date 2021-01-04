Kartik Aaryan dating Janhvi Kapoor, holidaying in Goa





Bollywood’s heartthrobs, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are the new couple of tinselville and the stars are spotted holidaying in Goa. A picture of the duo twinned in white attire surfaced on net.

Another picture shared by a fan showed the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor enjoying meal in the sunshine on Goa beaches.

Kartik and Janhvi will be pairing for the first time for ‘Dostana 2’ but the duo never expressed their feelings for one another in public. The two often shared pleasantries on social media but never came out open about their relationship. Their Goa outing justified that the couple is dating.

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Goa.

“Aisi dikhti hai Inner Peace (This is what inner peace looks like),” Kartik captioned a post on Goa holiday. Netizens noticed a girl and they commented, “Hey, I Just Noticed a Girl’s Hand who is sitting on her knees just to click this,” one person commented. “Wo sb to thhik hai Kartik. Lekin wo ldki kon hai (That’s all fine, but who’s the girl)?” another person commented.

In the past, Kartik Aaryan was in a love relationship with Sara Ali Khan but the duo called off their relationship at the embryonic stage before it took an ugly turn.

On Sara’s last birthday, Kartik Aaryan headed to Bangkok to surprise Sara. The two rang birthday together and also shared picture of the birthday celebration at a restaurant. The couple also whisked off to the ancestral home at Pataudi. After that Kartik also cheered for Sara with the actress’s brother Ibrahim when she made her ramp debut.

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was also romantically linked up with Ishaan Khatter.