Kartik Aaryan carries the heavy trail of Kareena's lehenga





For the second time, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan for designer Manish Malhotra. Twinned in white couture designed by noted designer Manish Malhotra, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ could not stop blushing or keep his eyes off from Bebo.

While Kapoor sizzled in a shimmery sequined lehenga, Aaryan looked dapper in his off-white coloured kurta pyjama. The duo had a fun at the ramp.

At one point, Kartik carried the train of Kareena’s heavy gown. Bebo styled her hair very differently.

In the past, Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan walked for Manish Malhotra to showcase his collection at the Summer Couture Week 2018.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' had then confessed he had a major crush on Kareena. “She is a commercial actress. Like me, she loves watching and being a part of mainstream cinema. It was lovely spending time with her. I’ve always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor,” he had said.