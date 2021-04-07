Kartik Aaryan buys Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore





Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gifted himself a lavish car, Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore. After testing covid negative, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor reportedly purchased the car at a whopping Rs4.5 crore.

The actor shared the news with his fans on his Instagram post with a funny post.

Kartik posted a video on Instagram where he is posing with the vehicle. He wrote alongside, “Kharid li….???? Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon ????.”

Replying to a tweet, Kartik also revealed the cost of the SUV. According to him, it stands at Rs 4.5 crore.

Kartik tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, a couple of days after he walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. After staying quarantined for two weeks, the actor shared of testing negative with a social media post where he wrote, “Negative ? 14 din ka vanvaas khatam ???????? Back to work ????.”

On the work front, before contracting the virus, Kartik was working on horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. He returned to the set and caught driving down the SUV.