Karisma, Randhir Kapoor visit Kareena Kapoor’s new home





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shifted to her new abode ahead of the arrival of their second child and the preggers shared a glimpse of her new beautiful abode. Sister Karisma Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor visited Bebo’s new house.

Kareena shared a photo of her bedroom with cozy white bed and beautiful frames on the wall. She captioned it, "Door to new beginnings." Karisma also shared a picture of her with Bebo in the beautiful terrace. "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," she wrote.

On Saturday, Karisma was spotted visiting Kareena’s new house with veteran actor and father Randhir Kapoor.

Congratulations messages are poured for Saifeena’s new house.

Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Congratulations! Time to make new memories."

Amruta Arora said "Woooohoooooo." Adar Jain commented, "I’m coming sooonn"

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s due date is very near. The couple will welcome their second child anytime soon. They have a four-year-old son,, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

In August, the couple shared the good news, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

On the professional front, Bebo will next be seen Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.



