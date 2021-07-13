Karisma, Malaika, Amrita visit Chunky Panday after his mother’s demise





Chunky Panday’s mother Snehlata Panday passed away after prolonged illness at her residence on Saturday and many close friends of Chunky visited the actor to offer their condolence.

Ananya Panday totally shattered with the passing away of her grandmother and her close friends like Ishan Khatter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma’s daughter Samaira visited Ananya Panday. Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan also paid a visit.

Shatrughan Singh with wife Poonam Singh also came to offer their condolence. Chunky performed the last rites of his mother.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor was close to her grandmother. She penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of her late Dadi.

"Rest in power, my angel. when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."