Karisma, Kareena’s adorable wish for mom Babita on 74th birthday





Mother of two successful actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and veteran actor Babita turned 74 today and on her special day, her two daughters showered love and bundle of wishes on her.

Karena shared two pictures to wish her mother, the first picture showed Babita standing between her two daughters and embracing them and the second one a monochrome solo image of the birthday girl from her acting days.

Bebo captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world...my mother. Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever, that’s what mothers are for."

Karisma too wished her mom on birthday by sharing a video and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking !"

Babita and Randhir Kapoor got married in 1971 and welcomed their first child Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980. After years of living together, Babita separated from Randhir but they never got legally divorced.