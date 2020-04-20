Karisma, Kareena wish mom Babita on 73rd birthday
Babita turned a year older today and her two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor wished their mother on her D-day. Sharing a throwback picture of her mom and father Randhir Kapoor, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday queen."
While Karisma Kapoor wished her mom by sharing a picture of her, Kareena and Babita, “Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending your birthday with you,” she wrote.Within minutes of posting, Karisma and Kareena's posts were flooded with wishes from their friends and fans. Reacting to Kareena's post, Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote "happy birthday Babita ji" and dropped heart emoticons on Karisma's post.