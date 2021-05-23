Karisma, Kareena share vintage photo of 'dada and dadi' Raj Kapoor-Krishna Kapoor





Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their respective social media handles to share a beautiful vintage photo of their dada-dadi Raj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor' class='article_display_tag' data-id='krishna-raj-kapoor' id='article_tag_data_krishna-raj-kapoor' style='display: inline-block;'>Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The monochrome throwback picture showed Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor smiling. The legendary actor-filmmaker donned a shirt and coat while his wifey donned a salwar suit with a veil on her head. Both the Kapoor sisters captioned the photo, Dada and Dadi with red heart emojis.

Earlier, during an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Karisma had remembered her cherished memories with her grandfather Raj Kapoor. She had said, "Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set and his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor and contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses, you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me."

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra back in 1946 and they were blessed with five children- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away in 2018, and soon after that their children Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rajiv Kapoor passed away.