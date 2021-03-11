Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira turns 16, ‘Bebo Ma’ pens heartfelt note





Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira celebrated her 16th birthday and her adorable aunt and actress Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on her niece’s birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo of Samaira, Kareena wrote, Kareena wrote, “You call me BebooMA for a reason… cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to… always got you my girl…forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy …I love you our first born baby. ??Happy birthday Samuuuu.”

Karishma also wished Samaira on her Instagram stories and She gave us a glimpse of Samaira’s birthday eve party decoration last night.

Karisma had tied the knot with her former husband, Sunjay Kapur in 2003 and had Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor in 2010. Karishma and Sunjay divorced in 2016.