Karisma Kapoor shoots with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan





The Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for a new project, helmed by Punit Malhotra of ‘Student Of The Year 2’ fame.

Both, Kareena and Karisma shared a happy picture from the set. Karisma captioned the post, “Always special shooting with bebo ?? something exciting coming soon ????”.”

While Karisma looks stylish in neon top and black pants, Kareena looks gorgeous in a red dress. Punit commented on Karisma’s post, “Finally got to work with you maam. ???? And loved the graph ???? @therealkarismakapoor ?? @kareenakapoorkhan ??.”

Kareena and Karisma’s friend Poonam Damania also commented on the picture saying, “My favs.

Later, Punit also shared a picture with the Kapoor sisters in the lift and wrote, “Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai ???????????????? The funniest shoot with the loveliest @therealkarismakapoor & my favourite @kareenakapoorkhan ??” read the caption of the photo.

Kareena shared the same photo on her Instagram account and called Punit “the best”. In reply, the director said, “Thats you maam..aap sabki favourite ho.”