Karisma Kapoor sells her Khar apartment for Rs 10.11 crores





Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita have sold her Mumbai apartment in Khar for RS 10.11 crores. The flat in on the 10th floor apartment of Mumbai’s Khar area. It is measured over 1610 sq ft apartment was registered on December 24. The Kapoors paid a stamp duty of Rs 20.22 lakh, according to the documents.

They have sold to the buyer, Abha Damani. The apartment is located in Rose Queen, Khar West, has two car parkings. It is in the posh area and currently the rate of an apartment is around Rs 55,000 per sq ft to Rs. 90, 000 per sq. ft.

“The apartment has been sold at market rate. New buildings in the area command as much as Rs 65,000 per sq ft and sea-facing apartments can go as high as Rs 90,000 per sq ft,” said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head - West India, Residential Services, JLL India.

In 2018, Karisma had also sold her 675 sq. ft. apartment in Bandra for Rs. 1.39 crores.

On the personal front, Karisma has two children from her divorced husband Sunjay Kapoor.