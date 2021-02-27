Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita visit Kareena, baby again





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on last Sunday and since then family members and close friends are paying a visit to the new mon and the newborn. Lately, Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita were spotted exiting Saifeena’s residence. The actress posed for the paparazzi and Babita was seen entering the car.

Karisma Kapoor was dressed casually in a black checkered maxi dress and tied her hair in a ponytail. Both the mother-daughter duo donned mask. Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan visited the new mom and the baby. She bought lots of gifts for the newborn.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also paid a visit to the actress and the newborn.