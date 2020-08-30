Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's Ganpati celebration with family





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Ganesh puja with family. Pictures from their celebration are doing the round on net. The family posed for the camera which included Randhir Kapoor, his wife Babita, Rima and Manoj Jain, their son Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain including Kareena and Karisma.

Karisma’s kids Samiera and Kiaan are also in the frame with Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena shared two images, one has Samera, Kiaan and Taimur with Randhir Kapoor and Babita while the second one has Rima Jain with Taimur. She captioned the two post, "All my favourite humans"

Her bestie Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. Another interesting comment arrived from Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora, who wrote: "Tim loving the laddoos."

Karisma also shared picture of the Bappa idol beautifully decorated with flowers.