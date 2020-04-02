Karisma Kapoor donates to PM-Cares with kids





Karisma Kapoor has contributed to PM-Cares along with her kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor and also urged others to lend their support.

Karisma shared about her donation on Instagram, stating, "Every life matters which is why my children Samaira and Kiaan and I pledge our support to the PM-CARES Fund and The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). A small contribution can go a long way. Do your bit...for our country, for humanity."

The ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actress captioned her post as, "We donated, please donate too... a small contribution can help so many lives...#indiafightscorona #jaihind (sic)."

Karisma, however, did not disclose the amount she donated.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and son Tiamur has also extended their support to the government relief fund to fight Covid-19. The couple has also donated to UNICEF, Give India and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

Kareena has shared the statements of their contributions on Instagram. She and Saif was slammed for not contributing to PM-Cares.

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit, to name a few who contributed to PM-Cares to fight novel coronavirus.