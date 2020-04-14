Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus for the second time





After testing positive for novel coronavirus, Bollywood producer Karim Morani is undergoing at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The producer has been tested positive for the second time. On April 8, he was first tested positive for the Covid-19.

The producer is being kept in isolation. His family is worried about his health as he is a cardiac patient. He suffered two heart attacks and has also had a bypass surgery in the past.

His two daughters, Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani also recovered from Covid-19 and are on 14-day home quarantine.

Karim’s brother Mohomed told Mirror Online then. “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” he said.

Karim’s elder daughter Shaza Morani showed symptoms of the disease after she returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. She was admitted to Nanavati hospital. While his youngest daughter and actress Zoa Morani contracted the disease after she returned from Rajasthan in mid-week of March.

The Moranis reside in Juhu, Mumbai and the entire building is now under complete lockdown. Other celebrities living in this area are Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hrithik Roshan and Jeetendra and others.