Kareena’s anniversary wish for Saif is too adorable





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated eight years of togetherness and ever since they got married, the couple has been giving couple goals. They make the most charming Bollywood couple and, on their D-day, Bebo wished her dearest hubby in the most adorable way.

To wish Saiffu dear, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture of her and Saif. It showed the actor resting on Kareena’s shoulder. "Once upon a time, there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," wrote Kareena in her anniversary note and added: "Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary Saif Ali Khan Pataudi... here's to eternity and beyond."

Kareena Kapoor's friends and colleagues from the film industry also wished them. Kareena's best pal Amrita Arora dropped heart, wine and spaghetti icons in her comment while the actress' cousin Ridhima Kapoor Sahni picked a heart emoji to express her emotions. Dia Mirza commented: "Happy anniversary you beautiful people."

Many of their fans wish them on the occasion. One said: “Congratulations u both look awsome together.Wish you a very happy wedding anniversary. Party hard.Stay blessed always.” Another said: “Lovely couple.”

Saif and Kareena met on the set of ‘Tashan’ and tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The are parents to a son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena is expecting again.