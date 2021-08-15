Kareena wishes Saif on birthday with a cute photo featuring Taimur, Jeh





Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today and on his special day, his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan wished him in the most adorable way.

Kareena has shared a vacation picture to wish the actor.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want", Kareena captioned the two photos. The first photo is a family picture featuring her, the birthday boy and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

While the second shows the back of the two in a pool.

The couple’s close pals showered love, Amrita Arora dropped numerous hearts. While Malaika commented, “Happy birthday my dear Saifu!”

They headed to an undisclosed location to ring in Saif’s birthday.