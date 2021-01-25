Kareena wishes Riddhima, Soha on their wedding anniversaries





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soha Ali Khan’s wedding falls on the same date. Bebo took to her Instagram story to wish her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu on fifth wedding anniversary and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni on their fifteenth wedding anniversaries.

Sharing a love-dovey image of Soha and Kunal, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy Anniversary Guys”. She also wished Riddhima and Bharat by sharing a group picture of Riddhima, Bharat and their daughter Samara, she wrote, “Happy Anniversary Ridz and Bharat”.

Kareena shares a great bond with Soha and Riddhima and often hang out with them.

Riddhima also wished Bharat with these following words, “15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy ‘Crystal’ Anniversary @brat.man #tothenext15years Love & kisses”.

Bharat also wished his wife with a loved-up pic “They say if at first you don’t succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. Thank you for everything you do for us #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme,” he wrote.

Neetu Kapoor also wished her daughter and son-in-law, she wrote, “@riddhimakapoorsahni @brat.man Happy Crystals to both of you bless love hug” with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, actors like Soni Razdan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora also showered wish and love on the couple on their special day.