Kareena wishes sister Karisma on birthday; Malaika, Riddhima, Sonam joins





Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 46th birthday today and her darling sister Kareena Kapoor wished her loving sister in an adorable post.

Showing a throwback childhood picture of the sister duo, Kareena wrote: “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.”

Amrita Arora too wished good friend Karisma on Instagram, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal,strong voice of reason person ... we love you.”

Sonam Kapoor also wished her cousin sister by tweeting a picture from her wedding ceremony. Sonam wrote in her Instagram message, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.” Karisma replied, “Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too.”

Riddhima wished Karisma by sharing a collage of photos, "Happiest bday @therealkarismakapoor (pink heart emoji)".