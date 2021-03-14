Kareena wishes Aamir Khan on birthday with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' pic





Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday today and her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ co-star and close friend with an adorable picture of the birthday boy.

Bebo shared a solo picture of Aamir Khan from the upcoming film and wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you... Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film @_aamirkhan”

This is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s third collaboration with the perfectionist, after ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’.

In an earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor had said that reuniting with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots has been “unbelievable”.

“It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena told PTI.

Speaking with Mid-Day in 2019, Kareena said how she gave the first audition of her career for this film. "I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision,” she said.

“He wanted me to read two scenes with him. The minute I did the reading, I knew I had bagged the part. I have an amazing chemistry with Aamir that comes alive [on screen] the minute we get together," she added.