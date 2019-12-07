Kareena takes Taimur for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot in Punjab





Kareena Kapoor Khan has set an example of how to keep a balance between work and family. Her next shooting schedule for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is Punjab and the actress takes her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi for the 20 days shooting schedule of the film to Punjab. The mother-son duo was spoted stepping out of the car.

Talking about choosing to get married at the peak of her career, Bebo said, “It is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don't because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I will do it. I think it is the best decision I have made as of now."

She revealed that Taimur accompanies her for the film shooting in Punjab. "He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab," she said.

The little one often accompanies he mom to shoot and it was a joint decision made her Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan because the former wanted their son to understand his mommy’s work life.