Kareena, Taimur, Malaika enjoy winter in Dharamshala





A new picture from Dharamshala was surfaced on net and it showed Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and Malaika Arora spend quality time together amidst the hills. Saif was shooting in Dharamshala for ‘Bhoot Police’ and Kareena joined him for the Diwali celebration with son Taimur.

Malaika Arora also headed to Dharamshala with them to be with her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

In the photo, Malaika and Kareena sharing a hearty talk. While Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is seen seating on her mother’s lap. In the background, clear blue skies and mountains can be seen.

As it is cold. Malaika wore a white high neck top teamed with a chequered multi-colored coat. Taimur looked donned a grey sweater, while pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a black and beige colored hoodie.

Malaika, Kareena and Taimur enjoyed the winter sun on the balcony of their hotel room. Sharing the lovely picture, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress wrote, “Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala.”