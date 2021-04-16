Kareena shares pic of the newborn with Saif, Taimur





Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated her fans with a new picture of her newborn. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Saif and Taimur sitting near the newborn and gazing him.

The actress concealed the newborn’s face with a baby emoticon. ?"This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" Bebo captioned the photo.

Fans showered love on the post and it received over 3,02,298 likes since it hit the social media platform earlier on Friday. One of Kareena’s closest friends, Amrita Arora commented on the picture with red heart emojis.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also commented on the post as she wrote, “Mahshallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs.”

While some users also requested Kareena to reveal her youngest son’s face.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on February 21st. The baby was delivered at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. They already have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi born to the couple in 2016.



