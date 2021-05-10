Kareena shares adorable pic of Taimur holding baby brother





On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable and first picture of the brother duo.

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed big bro Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi holding his baby brother in arms.

Kareena captioned the photo, "Aaj umeed par pori duniya kayam hai. And these two give me hope for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith”.

On 21st February, Saif and Kareena blessed with their second child. The child was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital

After the baby’s birth, Saif had thanked everyone through a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

In August 2019, Saifeena announced the pregnancy news of Kareena Kapoor Khan. They said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”