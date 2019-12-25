Kareena, Saif, Taimur leave for Switzerland to ring in New Year





On 25th December night, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi left for Switzerland to ring in New Year.

Confirming the news, Kareena said, "I am leaving on 25th night."

The couple hosted Christmas party at their residence before leaving for the Swizz Alps. The guest list included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Amrita Arora, Yami Gautam, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and many others.

Switzerland is Kareena’s favourite holiday destination and she makes sure to visit the place once in a year.

Before leaving for Switzerland, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the customary Christmas brunch and pictures of both the events are shared on social media.

On the work front, Kareena's 'Good Newwz' is ready to hit theatres tomorrow. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' slated to release next week.